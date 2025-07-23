Sports
WWE and TNA Join Forces: The Undertaker Responds to Challenge
HOUSTON, Texas – WWE and TNA Wrestling have put their past rivalries behind them as they have officially joined forces. The TNA World Championship made a special appearance during the July 21 episode of WWE Raw, signaling a new era of collaboration.
During a commercial break, TNA superstar Williams presented the TNA World Championship on Raw. He spoke with confidence, stating, “The truth is, I ain’t got no problem with The Undertaker. The Undertaker has a problem with me.” Williams explained that he confronted The Undertaker during an earlier show, calling him out for blocking his path after a match.
Williams continued, “You out here popping off like your knees ain’t got no expiration date. I’m glad you like to roll your eyes to the back of your head because I might just knock your ass out. You can keep tweeting if you want to. Tomorrow might be your last ride.” This confrontation was fueled by earlier mocking remarks from Trick, another wrestler from TNA, regarding WWE’s LFG, a show on which The Undertaker serves as a judge.
As a result of the escalating tensions, The Undertaker is set to appear on WWE NXT, stirring excitement among fans for the potential showdown with Williams. Williams is currently riding high after successfully defending his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana at TNA Slammiversary, further solidifying his presence in the wrestling world.
This new alliance between WWE and TNA marks a significant shift in the wrestling landscape, suggesting that fans may see more collaborations in the future.
