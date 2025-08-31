News
WWE and Universal Studios Launch New Haunted House at Halloween Horror Nights
Orlando, FL – WWE is teaming up with Universal Studios for a new haunted house attraction debuting at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. The haunted house, titled “WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks,” will open on August 29 at Universal Orlando Resort and will be part of the popular event running on select nights until November 2.
The attraction honors the late Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda. His brother, Bo Dallas, expressed excitement over the project, calling it a “dream come true” for Bray. “We grew up being such horror fans. Anything scary, different, wild, we were always interested in it,” Dallas told Sports Illustrated. He added that Wyatt had dreams of creating something like this for years.
The haunted house will feature an exclusive version of the faction’s theme song, “Shatter,” developed in collaboration with its creator, Jamie Morgan. Mike Aiello, a creative director at Universal Studios, shared how the production team was inspired by Wyatt’s return as his character “The Fiend.” “When he evolved into this amazing character called The Fiend, it was a very, very scary-looking character,” Aiello said.
Since the tragic passing of Wyatt on August 23, 2023, the Wyatt Sicks faction has become prominent in WWE’s SmackDown tag team division. The group, led by Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, won the WWE Tag Team Championships in July and successfully defended their title at SummerSlam.
Bray Wyatt was known for his captivating storytelling and ability to blend horror into wrestling. He led the cult-like Wyatt Family and later evolved into “The Fiend,” a character that resonated with fans. The haunted house experience aims to immerse guests in the eerie world that Wyatt created.
Guests will navigate the Wyatt Family Compound and come face-to-face with characters like Abby the Witch and Huskus the Pig. Aiello expressed that this experience will not only provide thrills but also serve as a tribute to Wyatt’s creative talent. “It’s tragic that he’s not here anymore, and it really hit me,” Aiello said, highlighting the emotional connection fans will feel.
“WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks” represents the first collaboration between WWE and Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights, recognizing the strong crossover of their fan bases. The event promises to deliver a unique blend of entertainment and homage to one of wrestling’s most imaginative performers.
Recent Posts
- Oasis Returns to America: A Long-Awaited Comeback
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up as Stars Shine
- Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed This Holiday Weekend
- Ben Kingsley Returns in New Film Exploring Christ’s Life
- Miami Hurricanes Face Tough Test Against Notre Dame on Sunday Night
- Chiefs Cornerback McDuffie Unlikely to Sign Extension Before Season Opener
- Goats Flee Brushfire in Sylmar, California
- New Tron: Ares Ride Overlay Debuts at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland
- Jimmy Johnson Reunites with Miami Hurricanes and Former Players
- Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media
- Kelsea Ballerini to Perform Exclusive Concert in Chicago
- Personal Injury Lawyers Embrace AI, But Adoption Remains Limited
- Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi’s Team Wins Debut Match in Uruguay
- Elena Rybakina Reunites with Coach, Advances in US Open
- Phoenix Faces High Temperatures and Pollution Advisory This Labor Day
- Erik Jones Aims for Victory at Southern 500 in Darlington
- Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Starting Quarterback vs. Miami
- Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado Injured During FIBA AmeriCup Game
- Son Heung-min Set for LAFC Home Debut Against San Diego FC
- Moldova’s Election Registration Closes as Pro-European Push Grows