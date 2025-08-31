WWE and Universal Studios Launch New Haunted House at Halloween Horror Nights

Orlando, FL – WWE is teaming up with Universal Studios for a new haunted house attraction debuting at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. The haunted house, titled “WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks,” will open on August 29 at Universal Orlando Resort and will be part of the popular event running on select nights until November 2.

The attraction honors the late Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda. His brother, Bo Dallas, expressed excitement over the project, calling it a “dream come true” for Bray. “We grew up being such horror fans. Anything scary, different, wild, we were always interested in it,” Dallas told Sports Illustrated. He added that Wyatt had dreams of creating something like this for years.

The haunted house will feature an exclusive version of the faction’s theme song, “Shatter,” developed in collaboration with its creator, Jamie Morgan. Mike Aiello, a creative director at Universal Studios, shared how the production team was inspired by Wyatt’s return as his character “The Fiend.” “When he evolved into this amazing character called The Fiend, it was a very, very scary-looking character,” Aiello said.

Since the tragic passing of Wyatt on August 23, 2023, the Wyatt Sicks faction has become prominent in WWE’s SmackDown tag team division. The group, led by Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy, won the WWE Tag Team Championships in July and successfully defended their title at SummerSlam.

Bray Wyatt was known for his captivating storytelling and ability to blend horror into wrestling. He led the cult-like Wyatt Family and later evolved into “The Fiend,” a character that resonated with fans. The haunted house experience aims to immerse guests in the eerie world that Wyatt created.

Guests will navigate the Wyatt Family Compound and come face-to-face with characters like Abby the Witch and Huskus the Pig. Aiello expressed that this experience will not only provide thrills but also serve as a tribute to Wyatt’s creative talent. “It’s tragic that he’s not here anymore, and it really hit me,” Aiello said, highlighting the emotional connection fans will feel.

“WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks” represents the first collaboration between WWE and Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights, recognizing the strong crossover of their fan bases. The event promises to deliver a unique blend of entertainment and homage to one of wrestling’s most imaginative performers.