ATLANTA, Ga. — This weekend, WWE will host three live events, including a NXT show and Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, critics are calling these performances a result of poor planning and creativity.

The weekend kicks off with the NXT Great American Bash at 3 p.m. ET, which is expected to feature a lackluster card and has low stakes due to no predicted title changes. Afterward, the Saturday Night’s Main Event promises solid matchups yet is still viewed as a missed opportunity.

WWE’s decision to schedule these events coincides with AEW‘s All In, a major show for the rival promotion. Critics argue that WWE’s attempts to overshadow AEW have led to an uninspired lineup, especially considering the NXT brand faces what seems like an uphill battle against star power.

Bill Goldberg, a legendary wrestling figure, is set to compete in what is billed as his retirement match against Gunther in Atlanta. Fans anticipated a grand buildup, but instead, they have seen a few uninspired promos and physical encounters lacking narrative depth leading up to the retirement match.

Turning to the Evolution event, which celebrates women in wrestling, critics note a significant decline in creative investment compared to its inaugural edition in 2018. The matches have received minimal promotion, and while some bouts may be exciting, they do not generate a sense of can’t-miss spectacle.

Industry analysts suggest that this weekend’s events reflect WWE’s shift under Triple H‘s leadership in recent years. The unintended consequences of pettiness toward rivals have overshadowed rich histories and talent. Observers warn that the rush in planning may undercut potential moments for WWE’s passionate fanbase.

As Goldberg’s career wraps up and women’s wrestling receives less attention, a key question remains: will WWE reconsider its approach to storytelling and match promotion in the years to come?