Sports
Wyatt Langford Among Top MLB Home Run Betting Picks for June 19
ARLINGTON, Texas — Wyatt Langford is emerging as a key player to watch in Major League Baseball this Thursday, June 19, 2025. The outfielder, who plays for the Texas Rangers, has shown potential with 13 home runs this season and is on a hot streak, with four multi-hit games in his last eight outings.
BetMGM has released odds offering +425 for Langford to hit a home run today. SportsLine’s computer model backs this pick, noting Langford’s impressive stats, including a .972 OPS in March and April, despite struggling in May with a .624 OPS.
“Langford is facing a pitcher today who has allowed multiple home runs in three of his last four starts,” said Jacob Fetner, a data analyst at SportsLine. “Even though the pitcher, Wacha, has performed well at home, his ERA on the road jumps from 2.58 to 4.41.”
Langford’s recent performance is highlighted by his strong contact rates. He’s currently ranked in the top 20% of MLB hitters for hard-hit rates, clocking in at 48.9%. His average exit velocity is measured at 91.2 mph, suggesting he is on track to maintain a home run pace.
Looking ahead, another player to watch is Caminero, who has hit 17 home runs this season and has shown remarkable power with a 1.082 OPS over his last 25 games. “With 13 of his 17 home runs hit against right-handed pitchers, he’s well-positioned today,” Fetner added.
Fans and bettors alike are encouraged to consider Langford and Caminero as key players in today’s games. With BetMGM and various sportsbooks offering competitive odds, it presents an exciting opportunity for those interested in placing home run prop bets.
