Wyatt Sicks Captures WWE Tag Team Championship at SmackDown

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Wyatt Sicks, consisting of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, became the new WWE Tag Team Champions on July 11, 2025, at SmackDown, ending The Street Profits‘ 119-day title reign.

Erick Rowan’s interference played a crucial role in the match, disrupting Montez Ford‘s momentum and allowing Gacy and Lumis to capitalize on the opportunity. This victory marks a significant shift in the tag team division, potentially setting Andrade and Fenix as future challengers.

Initially, The Street Profits dominated the match with Angelo Dawkins forcing Gacy into the corner. Despite their early advantage, Wyatt Sicks soon turned the tide, exchanging powerful strikes with their opponents. Montez Ford impressed with high-flying maneuvers, but a crucial distraction from Rowan changed the match’s direction.

When Ford went to execute a frog splash on Lumis, he missed after being distracted by Rowan, who caused enough disruption for Gacy and Lumis to regain control. The Wyatt Sicks then executed a powerbomb on Ford, sealing their victory and capturing the Tag Team Championship belt.

The change in champions is expected to impact the dynamics of the tag team division significantly. Following the match, Andrade and Fenix were seen in a backstage segment, hinting at a potential showdown with the newly crowned champions. All members of Wyatt Sicks were present during the match, with Rowan’s role being pivotal in their win.

Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross also made their presence known outside the ring, joining the celebration once Gacy and Lumis claimed the championship.