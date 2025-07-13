Sports
Wyatt Sicks Captures WWE Tag Team Championship at SmackDown
ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Wyatt Sicks, consisting of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, became the new WWE Tag Team Champions on July 11, 2025, at SmackDown, ending The Street Profits‘ 119-day title reign.
Erick Rowan’s interference played a crucial role in the match, disrupting Montez Ford‘s momentum and allowing Gacy and Lumis to capitalize on the opportunity. This victory marks a significant shift in the tag team division, potentially setting Andrade and Fenix as future challengers.
Initially, The Street Profits dominated the match with Angelo Dawkins forcing Gacy into the corner. Despite their early advantage, Wyatt Sicks soon turned the tide, exchanging powerful strikes with their opponents. Montez Ford impressed with high-flying maneuvers, but a crucial distraction from Rowan changed the match’s direction.
When Ford went to execute a frog splash on Lumis, he missed after being distracted by Rowan, who caused enough disruption for Gacy and Lumis to regain control. The Wyatt Sicks then executed a powerbomb on Ford, sealing their victory and capturing the Tag Team Championship belt.
The change in champions is expected to impact the dynamics of the tag team division significantly. Following the match, Andrade and Fenix were seen in a backstage segment, hinting at a potential showdown with the newly crowned champions. All members of Wyatt Sicks were present during the match, with Rowan’s role being pivotal in their win.
Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross also made their presence known outside the ring, joining the celebration once Gacy and Lumis claimed the championship.
Recent Posts
- Sonic the Hedgehog Secret Lair Cards Revealed Ahead of Release
- Nassau Executive Blakeman Exempts Police from Mask Ban Amid Controversy
- Modern Family Star Opens Up About Pacemaker Surgery
- Will Nick Saban Make a Return to Coaching After Retirement?
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season