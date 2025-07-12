Wyatt Sicks Captures WWE Tag Team Championship in Shocking Upset

Orlando, Florida – Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, collectively known as Wyatt Sicks, won the WWE Tag Team Championship on July 12, 2025, ending The Street Profits‘ 119-day reign.

The match aired during SmackDown, showcasing a fierce competition between the teams. The Street Profits initiated the contest strongly, with Angelo Dawkins forcing Gacy into the corner. Montez Ford displayed impressive athleticism, executing high-flying maneuvers that captivated the audience.

However, the dynamics shifted dramatically due to Erick Rowan‘s unexpected interference. As Ford prepared to land a frog splash on Lumis, Rowan disrupted the flow, allowing Gacy and Lumis to regain control. Despite Dawkins’ efforts to clear Rowan from the ring, the distraction was too significant, costing the former champions their advantage.

Gacy and Lumis capitalized on the situation, ultimately executing a powerbomb on Ford, securing their victory and the championship.

The significance of this title change could reshape the tag team landscape in WWE. Andrade and Fenix appeared in a backstage segment following the match, hinting at a potential challenge for the newly crowned champions. The presence of Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross outside the ring added to the intensity of the evening.

This match marks a pivotal moment in the tag team division, showcasing the potential for new rivalries as Wyatt Sicks begins their reign as champions.