Wyatt Sicks Secure WWE Tag Team Title in Wild TLC Match

East Rutherford, New Jersey – In a chaotic and action-packed match on Sunday, the Wyatt Sicks defeated five other teams to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. The six-pack tables, ladders, and chairs (TLC) match included the Street Profits, DIY, Andrade and Rey Fenix, the Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom.

The Wyatt Sicks, comprised of Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, captured their first tag team titles earlier this year and entered SummerSlam as champions. The match began with all six teams targeting the Wyatts, leading to early pandemonium in the ring.

One of the match’s standout moments saw DIY, represented by Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, launch an impressive aerial attack, crashing through a stack of tables outside the ring. As chaos unfolded, Candice LeRae, wife to Gargano, attempted to assist her husband but was caught in the fray, falling dramatically from a ladder into another ladder set at ringside.

As the match continued, Erick Rowan joined the fray, adding to the intensity. The contest showcased several high-risk maneuvers, including a Spanish Fly from Axiom that sent Angelo Dawkins through two tables.

Despite the interference of other wrestlers, Gacy and Lumis managed to turn the tide. In a climactic moment, Gacy climbed the ladder while Lumis kept opponents at bay, ultimately securing the victory and retaining their titles.

The Wyatt Sicks’ victory solidifies their dominance in the SmackDown tag team division, and they are now a formidable force moving forward. The chaotic match paid homage to the rich history of TLC matches, marking the 25th anniversary of the first-ever TLC bout at SummerSlam in 2000.