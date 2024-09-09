Wydad AC Struggles in Excellence Cup Draw

Wydad AC faced another setback in their campaign as they were held to a draw by a lower division team in the Excellence Cup on Sunday.

This came a week after the team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Maghreb Fes in their opening league match of the season.

The performance of the youthful coach has raised concerns among the fans, as they have not enjoyed a promising start in his new role.

Fans have taken to social media to express their frustrations and reactions following Wydad’s latest outing.