Wymara Resort Unveils New Oceanfront Dining Experience in Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos – Wymara Resort + Villas has launched a new oceanfront restaurant called Land + Sea, enhancing its culinary offerings on the picturesque island. The restaurant, located at the Wymara Villas + Beach Club, features stunning views of the brilliant blue waters and serves both lunch and dinner.

Land + Sea offers an open-air dining experience that highlights fresh seafood, prime cuts of meat, and island-inspired flavors. The new venue adds to the resort’s acclaimed dining portfolio, which already includes two of the top-ranked restaurants in the area, Blue Water Bistro and Indigo. These restaurants currently hold the #1 and #2 spots on Tripadvisor’s Best Fine Dining Restaurants list.

Executive Chef Andrew Mirosch leads the culinary team at Land + Sea, emphasizing a menu that celebrates the essence of the islands through its ingredients and presentation. “Land + Sea is more than a restaurant, it’s a destination,” Chef Andrew remarked. He noted that the menu is designed to reflect both the Land and Sea elements, offering a mix of grilled favorites and premium seafood.

The restaurant features signature dishes such as the Hot & Cold Seafood Tower, which includes a variety of seafood served with Chef Andrew’s special sauces. Other enticing options on the dinner menu include Char-Grilled Blackened Grouper and a 14 oz “Ocean” New Zealand Black Angus New York Cut Striploin.

During lunch, guests can enjoy creative dishes like Baby Beetroot Salad and Caribbean Cajun Spiced Grilled Grouper Tacos. The offerings prioritize fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, ensuring that every dish is made with the highest quality produce.

Land + Sea operates from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with lunch served until 5 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. Reservations can be made through the resort’s website or via email. “We’re excited for guests to feel the energy of this place and experience something truly special by the water,” Bruce Maclaren, owner of Wymara Resort + Villas, expressed. “Every detail, from sourcing to service, honors the natural beauty of Turks and Caicos.”