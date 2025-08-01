Wyndham Championship Round 2: Dahmen Leads, Key Players Fight for Playoffs

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — The 2025 Wyndham Championship continued Friday at Sedgefield Country Club, with Joel Dahmen leading after a stunning first-round score of 61. This event serves as the finale for the FedExCup regular season, where players vie for points necessary to qualify for the upcoming playoffs.

As the only championship before the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the stakes are high. The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings will earn a place in the playoffs. Dahmen’s 9-under score on Thursday put him a shot ahead of Alex Noren, who trailed closely.

“I feel great. Getting off to a strong start is crucial,” Dahmen said. “I want to keep this momentum going into the weekend.”

Several notable players are also competing for essential points, including Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, and defending champion Aaron Rai, who is trying to maintain a strong performance amid the playoff pressure.

The second round started at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, with coverage provided by Golf Channel beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Viewers can also watch via ESPN+, which features early coverage and stream content starting at 6:45 a.m.

Players like Cameron Young are looking to bounce back after a challenging season. “It’s been tough, but I’ve improved and just need to demonstrate that on the course,” he said as he prepared for his second round.

Scoring conditions remain favorable at Sedgefield, a par-70 course. With a total purse of $8.2 million, the winner will take home $1.476 million. Tournament officials and players encourage fans to tune in for the unfolding drama as the pursuit for playoff positioning intensifies.

“Every shot matters,” Dahmen emphasized as he prepared to compete in round two. The excitement around the FedExCup playoff race is palpable, and the Wyndham Championship serves as a pivotal chapter for many players.