Wyndham Clark Banned from Oakmont Country Club After Locker Room Incident

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — American golfer Wyndham Clark has been banned from Oakmont Country Club after an incident during the 2025 U.S. Open. Reports indicate that Clark damaged the club’s locker room after missing the cut in June.

In a letter to club members, Oakmont Country Club President John Lynch stated that the decision resulted from Clark’s “recent behavior.” Lynch’s letter explained that the club had consulted with the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the Oakmont Country Club Board before making this choice.

“This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board,” the letter noted. For reinstatement, Clark must meet certain conditions, including compensating for damages and completing anger management sessions.

Only one player finished under par at this year’s challenging U.S. Open at Oakmont. Clark, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, ended the tournament at 8-over par after failing to make the weekend cut.

Social media buzzed following reports that Clark had caused damage to lockers. A week later, Clark publicly apologized at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened,” he said.

Clark, facing challenging conditions on the course, described his frustration and the ups and downs of his golf career this season. “I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team and focus on the FedEx Cup,” he added, showing his determination to move past the incident.

Other players also expressed their frustration at Oakmont, with reports of clubs being thrown and players cursing at the course. Clark’s history of emotional outbursts includes a similar incident at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Oakmont Country Club is set to host the U.S. Open again in 2033, and despite the ban, Clark’s victory at the 2023 tournament grants him an exemption for that event.