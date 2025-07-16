Sports
Wyndham Clark Suspended from Oakmont for Locker Room Damage
OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark will not be allowed back at Oakmont Country Club until he pays for the damage he caused to a locker and completes counseling for his anger issues.
Clark faced backlash after damaging two lockers in a fit of rage following his missed cut at the U.S. Open last month. Leaked photos revealed the destruction, prompting widespread condemnation from fans and critics alike.
In a letter to Oakmont members, club president John Lynch confirmed the suspension, stating, “Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property.”
The reinstatement of Clark will be contingent on him fulfilling specific conditions, including full repayment for the damages, a charitable contribution chosen by the board, and the successful completion of anger management counseling.
Clark expressed remorse during a press conference last week, saying, “I made a mistake that I deeply regret.” He emphasized his desire to move on and focus on the remainder of the season, as he aims for a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Despite his ongoing struggles, Clark remains a talented player. He previously reached as high as No. 3 in the world rankings but is now positioned at No. 28. He has only one top-10 finish this season and risks missing the postseason, sitting at No. 78 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Tuesday, Clark acknowledged his outburst as a “wake-up call” and stated he is ready to get back on track. “I live a great life, and I’m not that far off from playing good golf,” he said.
