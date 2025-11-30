Wyoming Cowboys Face Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Critical Matchup

Honolulu, Hawaii – The Wyoming Cowboys will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, November 29, 2025, in a key Mountain West Conference matchup. This clash at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex begins at 11:00 PM ET.

The Cowboys, who are struggling with a three-game losing streak, are 8.5-point road underdogs. They last met the Rainbow Warriors on November 18, 2023, where Wyoming dominated Hawaii 42-9. Wyoming has faced challenges this season, accumulating a 4-7 record overall and sitting at 129th in the nation for scoring offense, averaging just 16.8 points per game.

Coach Jay Sawvel expressed frustration over the lack of scoring, stating, “You should never lose a game 13-7 in today’s modern football. It’s frustrating.” The Cowboys scored only 17 points across their last three games, with ineffective performances against San Diego State, Fresno State, and Nevada.

In contrast, the Rainbow Warriors hold a 7-4 record and aim to regain momentum after dropping two of their last three games. Their latest defeat, a 38-10 loss against UNLV, has dimmed their hopes for the MWC championship. Hawaii’s offense has also struggled, although they average 28.6 points per game.

Safety Peter Manuma emphasized the importance of the trophy game, saying, “We love trophy games. We’re fully motivated.” Despite recent setbacks, Hawaii remains formidable at home, boasting an 8-1 record against the spread in their last nine games at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Both teams will need solid performances to shift the dynamics of the game. While Wyoming’s defense allows only 19.9 points per game, Hawaii’s quarterback has thrown for 2,543 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. The outcome of this matchup could significantly affect both teams as they close the regular season.