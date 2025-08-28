Wyoming Cowboys Set to Face Akron Zips in Season Opener

Akron, Ohio – The Wyoming Cowboys will kick off the 2025 college football season on Thursday, August 28, against the Akron Zips at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN.

This matchup marks Wyoming’s first trip to Ohio since 2011 and their first-ever meeting with Akron. The Cowboys hold a solid record against teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC), boasting a 12-5 overall record, including a 4-2 record in road games.

Wyoming enters the season under head coach Jay Sawvel, who is in his second year. Despite a challenging 2024 campaign that ended with a 3-9 record, the team is optimistic about its offensive lineup and a strengthening defense.

On the other side, Akron ended the previous season with a 4-8 record under fourth-year head coach Joe Moorhead. Unfortunately for the Zips, they cannot compete in the postseason due to issues with academic compliance.

As both teams prepare for the season opener, Wyoming seeks to improve its performance, particularly given last year’s struggles. The Cowboys ranked 103rd among all FBS teams defensively, allowing 410.6 yards per game, while their offense ranked 18th worst with an average of 326.4 yards per game.

Akron also faced difficulties, ranking 111th in the FBS for defense, allowing an average of 32 points per game, and 17th worst in scoring offense with just 20.4 points per game.

Fans can live stream the game on ESPN, which now offers various subscription options including discounted plans for those previously using ESPN+. The betting line currently favors Wyoming with a spread of -5.5, while the over/under stands at 47.5.