Wyoming Man Arrested After Stage Disruption at Speech Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old man from Wyoming has been arrested after causing a disruption that led to the evacuation of the EMC Expo Center during the National Speech & Debate Tournament. The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Jayden Michael Roccaforte of Cheyenne, allegedly entered the stage area, prompting concerns for safety. Police reports indicate that attendees were instructed to evacuate the venue due to Roccaforte’s behavior.

In a news release, Des Moines police confirmed that no weapons were seen or recovered during the incident and that there have been no reported injuries. Roccaforte is facing charges of disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently held at the Polk County Jail.

Eyewitness Eliza King, a senior from Kansas, recalled the chaotic moments as the disturbance unfolded. She described how Roccaforte asked if the audience wanted to hear a joke, leading to another individual at the mic urging everyone to flee. “This is one of the largest academic competitions and we shouldn’t be afraid that we’re going to die,” King said.

Many participants sought safety in nearby locations, with some texting their parents to inform them of their safety. “At the end of the day, I feel like this is less about [National Speech & Debate] and more about America as a whole, and how these threats are becoming normalized,” said Brandon Walker, another senior at the event.

The National Speech & Debate Association stated that they consider the incident isolated and emphasized their commitment to safety. Despite the disruption, participants were allowed back into the venue later in the afternoon. The tournament, celebrating its 100th anniversary, is expected to continue with a revised schedule on Friday.