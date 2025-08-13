Wyze Duo Cam Pan Unveils Upgraded Home Security Features

SEATTLE, Washington — Wyze has launched its new Duo Cam Pan, a dual-camera security solution designed to eliminate blind spots in home surveillance. This innovative device, released on August 13, 2025, combines two cameras in a single unit, offering users enhanced motion tracking and visibility.

The Duo Cam Pan features two 2K cameras: a static lens and a motorized pan-and-tilt lens. The latter can rotate 360 degrees horizontally and 180 degrees vertically, allowing it to follow motion while maintaining a constant watch on specific areas, such as driveways or entryways, according to the company.

Both cameras are equipped with color night vision and IP65 weather resistance. They also include motion-triggered spotlights and a 100dB siren for added security. Users can communicate with visitors or deter wildlife through the two-way audio feature available via the Wyze app.

Local video storage supports microSD cards up to 512GB, eliminating the need for subscriptions, although a subscription is required to access all Wyze features. The device supports Wi-Fi 6, is Bluetooth-compatible, and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can also automate functions using Wyze’s routines.

The Duo Cam Pan is currently available for purchase individually, with a two-pack offered at a discounted rate of $129.98 for those wishing to enhance coverage in multiple areas. For outdoor use, an additional power adapter will be available next month.

In a recent push for security and usability, Wyze has introduced several new features. Earlier this year, the company rolled out an AI-powered Descriptive Alerts feature that sends detailed text messages about detected activities. Additionally, the No Big Deal (NBD) filter, launched in March, helps reduce unnecessary alerts by prioritizing significant events.

In response to past security concerns, Wyze implemented VerifiedView in June. This system ensures user IDs are embedded in the metadata of video content, providing a level of security against unauthorized access.