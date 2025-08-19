Xabi Alonso Debuts as Real Madrid Coach Against Osasuna

Madrid, Spain – The 2025-26 LaLiga EA Sports season kicked off with Real Madrid facing Osasuna, marking the official debut of Xabi Alonso as head coach of the team.

Alonso introduced a familiar starting eleven, featuring the return of Federico Valverde. However, the squad faced several key absences, including Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rüdiger—serving a suspension due to a red card in the Copa del Rey final—Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Endrick.

The coach’s favored tactic of a 4-3-3 shape was evident. Thibaut Courtois started in goal, supported by a defensive line composed of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Éder Militão, Huijsen, and Carreras. Rüdiger could not play due to completing the sixth match of his suspension from the previous season’s Copa del Rey final.

Valverde’s return to the midfield, after an injury that sidelined him against Tirol, added much-needed experience. Alongside him were Arda Güler, who is transitioning to a central role, and Aurélien Tchouaméni, forming a new central trio.

In the attacking front, the right winger position was a subject of interest, with Brahim Diaz starting his second consecutive match following strong performances. Rodrygo is still recovering from injury, and new arrival Mastantuono is also in contention for minutes.

The final lineup for the match against Osasuna included Courtois, Trent, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouameni, Valverde, Güler, Brahim, Vinicius Jr., and Kylian Mbappé.

The game was set for 9:00 PM local time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and broadcasted on Orange TV, Movistar+, and DAZN.