Xabi Alonso Faces Key Dilemma Against PSG in Club World Cup

MADRID, Spain — Real Madrid is set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday, a match that poses a significant tactical dilemma for coach Xabi Alonso.

Alonso must decide how to fit three diverse attackers — Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., and emerging star Gonzalo García — into his lineup without disrupting the team’s balance. The clash is viewed as a mini-final and could have implications beyond just a match win.

Gonzalo García, just 21 years old, has shined during the tournament, currently leading in scoring with four goals in five matches. His performance has sparked discussions about his role following an impressive showing against Borussia Dortmund, where his impactful play was key in the team’s progression.

In contrast, Mbappé has recently recovered from a severe bout of gastroenteritis and scored an acrobatic goal against Dortmund, raising expectations about his potential impact against his former club. Chief among Alonso’s concerns is whether to retain confidence in García or reintegrate Mbappé into the starting lineup.

Vinícius, despite a lackluster performance this tournament with only one goal, remains a crucial part of the Madrid attack. Club sources indicate that he was being rested specifically for this critical matchup.

The Real Madrid camp is reportedly divided on the strategic approach. Some suggest a potential shift to a 4-3-3 formation to accommodate all three attackers, but Alonso needs to weigh the risks of such a change. Adjusting the formation could compromise the defensive solidity that has served the team well thus far.

As the squad prepares at their training facility in New York, Alonso’s side is buoyed by support from family members who have flown in for the competition, creating an atmosphere of hope. But the anxiety over the starting lineup remains palpable among players and staff alike.

The match is set to start at 21:00 local time, and fans are eager to see which star players will shine brightest and how Alonso will navigate these challenging decisions.