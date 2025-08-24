Sports
Xabi Alonso Prepares Real Madrid for Clash Against Real Oviedo
MADRID, Spain — Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso addressed the media on Friday, highlighting preparations for the upcoming match against Real Oviedo on Sunday, August 24. Alonso did not confirm his starting lineup but emphasized that any player in the squad could potentially play.
The team’s training sessions leading up to the match have been intense, focused on tactical adjustments and player morale. Alonso mentioned the current situation regarding Franco Mastantuono, a young talent who recently joined from River Plate. ‘For me, the season is just beginning. I make the final decisions on who plays,’ Alonso stated, acknowledging he has spoken with Mastantuono and feels positive about his adaptability on the field.
Alonso described Mastantuono’s versatility, explaining that he could fit into multiple positions. ‘He has the ability to play both in defense and as a creative midfielder. He brings quality and mobility, making him a valuable asset,’ Alonso said.
The conversation then shifted to recent controversies surrounding Mastantuono’s name, which sparked debate in Spain due to historical references. Alonso noted, ‘I haven’t discussed it with him, but I focus on the player. He is well-liked among the team and appears to fit in seamlessly.’
As for potential new signings, Alonso kept the door open: ‘I’m happy with the squad, but we must always be prepared for any new opportunities.’ He also expressed admiration for a former teammate, stating, ‘I have great memories of him as a player and a colleague.’
Real Madrid will take the field with a strong lineup, including Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappé, as they aim for their second victory in La Liga. The match will start at 4:30 PM local time at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN and Disney+.
