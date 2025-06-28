Xavier Molyneux Cast as Lead in New Viking Series ‘Bloodaxe’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Xavier Molyneux has been cast as the lead in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series ‘Bloodaxe,’ portraying the notorious Viking warrior Erik Bloodaxe. The historical drama, created by Michael Hirst and his son Horatio, is set to begin production in Ireland at the end of July 2025.

‘Bloodaxe,’ which was first announced in March, chronicles the dramatic rise of Erik Bloodaxe, known for his fierce battles for the throne of Norway. It will depict his struggles alongside his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings. The series promises to explore themes of fierce rivalry, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals in a kingdom torn apart by chaos.

Molyneux, a rising star from Australia who recently starred in the soap opera ‘Neighbours’ and the Netflix film ‘Take My Hand,’ expressed excitement about stepping into the role. The character of Erik Bloodaxe was a historical figure who ruled during the 10th century and briefly served as King of Northumbria.

The series also includes a strong team of executive producers, with Hirst and his son leading the creative direction. Other executive producers include Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Morgan O’Sullivan, Arturo Interian, John Weber, and Sheila Hockin. MGM Television, which produced the popular series ‘Vikings‘ and ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ is also onboard as the studio for ‘Bloodaxe.’

As anticipation builds for the new Viking saga, fans are eager to see how the story of Erik Bloodaxe will unfold against the backdrop of a turbulent 10th-century Europe, where kingdoms and alliances are pivotal for survival.