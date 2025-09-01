Sports
Xavier Watts Named Starting Safety for Atlanta Falcons as NFL Season Approaches
ATLANTA, Ga. — Former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts has secured a starting position with the Atlanta Falcons as the NFL season nears. On Thursday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced that Watts will start, much to the surprise of some observers.
Watts, a two-time All-American, excelled during his collegiate career, recording 13 interceptions in his last two seasons at Notre Dame, including a touchdown return. His impressive play in training camp exceeded the Falcons’ expectations, winning him the starting safety role.
“Xavier has shown us he belongs on this team. His work ethic and performance have been outstanding,” said Coach Morris during a press conference. “We expect great things from him this season.”
His success serves as a promising message to future recruits at Notre Dame, emphasizing that hard work can lead to opportunities in the NFL, regardless of being drafted in earlier rounds. The Falcons, who are gearing up for their season opener, hope Watts can remain healthy and contribute significantly.
This positive news for Watts comes amid excitement for the upcoming NFL season, which kicks off soon. Fans will be eager to see how the rookie safety performs in the competitive league.
Recent Posts
- LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Family at Nobu
- Julia Stewart Reveals Bold Business Move on Podcast
- Oasis Returns to America: A Long-Awaited Comeback
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up as Stars Shine
- Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed This Holiday Weekend
- Ben Kingsley Returns in New Film Exploring Christ’s Life
- Miami Hurricanes Face Tough Test Against Notre Dame on Sunday Night
- Chiefs Cornerback McDuffie Unlikely to Sign Extension Before Season Opener
- Goats Flee Brushfire in Sylmar, California
- New Tron: Ares Ride Overlay Debuts at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland
- Jimmy Johnson Reunites with Miami Hurricanes and Former Players
- Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media
- Kelsea Ballerini to Perform Exclusive Concert in Chicago
- Personal Injury Lawyers Embrace AI, But Adoption Remains Limited
- Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi’s Team Wins Debut Match in Uruguay
- Elena Rybakina Reunites with Coach, Advances in US Open
- Phoenix Faces High Temperatures and Pollution Advisory This Labor Day
- Erik Jones Aims for Victory at Southern 500 in Darlington
- Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Starting Quarterback vs. Miami
- Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado Injured During FIBA AmeriCup Game