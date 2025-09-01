ATLANTA, Ga. — Former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts has secured a starting position with the Atlanta Falcons as the NFL season nears. On Thursday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced that Watts will start, much to the surprise of some observers.

Watts, a two-time All-American, excelled during his collegiate career, recording 13 interceptions in his last two seasons at Notre Dame, including a touchdown return. His impressive play in training camp exceeded the Falcons’ expectations, winning him the starting safety role.

“Xavier has shown us he belongs on this team. His work ethic and performance have been outstanding,” said Coach Morris during a press conference. “We expect great things from him this season.”

His success serves as a promising message to future recruits at Notre Dame, emphasizing that hard work can lead to opportunities in the NFL, regardless of being drafted in earlier rounds. The Falcons, who are gearing up for their season opener, hope Watts can remain healthy and contribute significantly.

This positive news for Watts comes amid excitement for the upcoming NFL season, which kicks off soon. Fans will be eager to see how the rookie safety performs in the competitive league.