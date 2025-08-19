Xavier Woods Seeks Revenge Over Damaged Favorite Hat in WWE Showdown

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Xavier Woods, known for his role in WWE‘s The New Day, is gearing up for a highly personal showdown this Friday. During the Aug. 18 episode, which will stream live from the Wells Fargo Center, Woods will face off against Penta, whom he claims owes him $18,000 for the damage done to his favorite hat.

The feud between Woods and Penta has escalated beyond the ring, creating significant tension that will culminate in their one-on-one match. Woods expressed his frustration, stating, “That hat means the world to me, and I will not let Penta get away with destroying it.” The stakes are high not just for pride, but for a hefty sum of money.

This week’s episode promises plenty of excitement, also featuring star wrestlers like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley. While all eyes will be on Woods versus Penta, the show will also reveal developments leading up to the Clash in Paris, where Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship.

In a surprising turn during last week’s episode, a tense interaction occurred between Asuka and IYO SKY, escalating their rivalry. Additionally, Naomi had to withdraw from the competition after being deemed “not medically cleared.” These unexpected twists have made fans speculate about the future directions of these stories.

With the landscape of WWE continually shifting, WWE fans are left eagerly wondering what will happen next. Both Woods and Penta will aim to prove their dominance in this escalating feud, making for a must-watch event. Fans should tune in at 8 p.m. ET to see how this drama unfolds.