Xbox Expands Cloud Gaming Access Around the World

Redmond, WA — Xbox announced on Thursday a significant expansion of its cloud gaming services across multiple devices, including console, PC, and mobile. This initiative aims to connect more players globally and simplify how they access and enjoy their favorite games.

With Xbox Cloud Gaming, players can now stream games more easily than ever, resulting in a 45% increase in cloud gaming hours among Game Pass subscribers compared to last year. Console gamers are also benefiting from this flexibility with a reported 45% rise in cloud streaming on consoles and a 24% increase on other platforms.

Xbox’s focus is on reaching players wherever they are and however they choose to play. Earlier this month, the company expanded its Xbox Cloud Gaming services to India, now the fastest-growing gaming market, which has more than 500 million gamers. This expansion brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to a total of 29 countries.

Latin America is also seeing growth, particularly in Argentina and Brazil, where players have demonstrated double-digit increases in gameplay and active users. New capabilities now allow players in these countries to stream games using the Xbox app on LG TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

To support this growing demand, Xbox has enhanced its in-region server capacity, aiming to provide shorter wait times for gamers. The company’s commitment is to ensure that every gaming session is seamless and immediate.

What differentiates Xbox Cloud Gaming is its versatility, allowing users to play on various devices, including consoles, PCs, smartphones, tablets, and even Smart TVs. Upcoming innovations will even bring gaming experiences to vehicles.

As Xbox continues to expand its library, players can access hundreds of games through Xbox Game Pass, with numerous additional titles being added constantly. This platform allows users easy access to games without needing downloads, available across any screen.

The recent expansion represents Xbox’s dedication to making gaming fun and accessible for everyone, regardless of how or where they play. There are more exciting experiences on the horizon, with new games and enhancements set to arrive soon.