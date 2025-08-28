Xelajú MC Aims for Perfect Score Against Honduras

GUATEMALA — Xelajú MC has already secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Central American Cup by earning 9 points from three wins. The team hopes to reach a perfect score of 12 points by defeating Honduras in their upcoming match on Wednesday.

The match will take place at the Estadio José de la Paz Herrera in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Coach Marvin Amarini Villatoro has strategically rotated his players during the weekend match against Municipal to have his strongest lineup ready for this crucial encounter.

This match has dual significance for Xelajú. Not only do they aim to finish as Group D leaders, but achieving a perfect record will give them an advantage in the next stages of the tournament by allowing them to play their subsequent matches at home.

However, Xelajú is not the only team with this goal. Panama, competing in Group A, also has the chance to earn 12 points in their match this week. According to Concacaf rules, this will be the second meeting between Xelajú and Honduran club Olimpia in the Central American Cup, with Olimpia currently holding the upper hand in their historical record, boasting two wins and one draw against Xelajú.

The last encounter between the two teams was on August 29, 2023, where Olimpia won 2-0 in match day five of Group B at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, thanks to goals from José Mario Pinto and Yustin Arboleda.

Xelajú enters this match with some strong offensive players. Pedro Báez is the team’s top scorer with three goals, while Jesús López leads in assists with two. Defensively, the team has performed well, conceding only one goal so far in the tournament.

Throughout its history, Xelajú MC has faced Honduran clubs 11 times in official tournaments, including the InterClub Championship and the Central American Cup, with a record of three wins, five draws, and three defeats.