Sports
Xelajú MC Aims for Perfect Score Against Honduras
GUATEMALA — Xelajú MC has already secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Central American Cup by earning 9 points from three wins. The team hopes to reach a perfect score of 12 points by defeating Honduras in their upcoming match on Wednesday.
The match will take place at the Estadio José de la Paz Herrera in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Coach Marvin Amarini Villatoro has strategically rotated his players during the weekend match against Municipal to have his strongest lineup ready for this crucial encounter.
This match has dual significance for Xelajú. Not only do they aim to finish as Group D leaders, but achieving a perfect record will give them an advantage in the next stages of the tournament by allowing them to play their subsequent matches at home.
However, Xelajú is not the only team with this goal. Panama, competing in Group A, also has the chance to earn 12 points in their match this week. According to Concacaf rules, this will be the second meeting between Xelajú and Honduran club Olimpia in the Central American Cup, with Olimpia currently holding the upper hand in their historical record, boasting two wins and one draw against Xelajú.
The last encounter between the two teams was on August 29, 2023, where Olimpia won 2-0 in match day five of Group B at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, thanks to goals from José Mario Pinto and Yustin Arboleda.
Xelajú enters this match with some strong offensive players. Pedro Báez is the team’s top scorer with three goals, while Jesús López leads in assists with two. Defensively, the team has performed well, conceding only one goal so far in the tournament.
Throughout its history, Xelajú MC has faced Honduran clubs 11 times in official tournaments, including the InterClub Championship and the Central American Cup, with a record of three wins, five draws, and three defeats.
Recent Posts
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown