Xelajú MC Hosts Mictlán in Thrilling Apertura 2025 Clash

Quetzaltenango, Guatemala — Xelajú MC faces Deportivo Mictlán on Saturday, August 2, at the Estadio Mario Camposeco. The match, set to kick off at 3:45 p.m., is a key match in the third round of the Apertura 2025 tournament. Xelajú is looking to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to Antigua GFC, while Mictlán seeks its first win since returning to the top tier of Guatemalan football.

Xelajú MC currently holds 3 points, placing them seventh in the standings. After a promising start with a 1-0 victory against Malacateco, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Antigua GFC in their last game. Despite this setback, the team remains optimistic, having recently secured a 2-0 win against Hércules in the Copa Centroamericana.

Meanwhile, Mictlán, managed by Adrián Arias, is aiming to gather momentum after earning just 1 point from their initial two matches. They are in tenth place, having lost to Comunicaciones 2-0 and drawing 2-2 with Malacateco, with Mario Grijalva scoring a last-minute equalizer in that match.

The upcoming match holds significant importance for both teams. Mictlán is eager to secure its first league victory in many months, while Xelajú aims to solidify its home advantage and recover its form.

This fixture promises to deliver intense action as both teams vie for crucial points. Fans can watch the match live on TIGO Sports.

The Xelajú MC and Mictlán matchup marks a vital moment in the tournament, introducing an exciting chapter for both clubs this season.