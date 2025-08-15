Xelajú MC Seeks Victory Against Real Estelí in Crucial Match

GUATEMALA – Xelajú MC faces a pivotal match against Real Estelí today in the Copa Centroamericana, aiming to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. With two wins already, the team led by Amarini Villatoro needs another victory to achieve nine points and advance in the prestigious regional tournament.

Currently, Xelajú MC shares the top of the group with Olimpia, both boasting six points. However, Olimpia holds the advantage with a better goal difference. Meanwhile, Real Estelí enters this match needing a turnaround after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Olimpia in their first group game.

Fans of Xelajú MC have gathered at the Cementos Progreso stadium in the capital to show their support. The team is not playing at their usual home ground due to unmet Concacaf requirements.

In preparation for the match, Villatoro expressed disappointment over a recent 2-1 loss to Mixco but remains focused on today’s game. “We were better in the first half, but some mistakes allowed them to equalize. In the second half, they played better,” he reflected on the previous match. “We are prioritizing the Copa Centroamericana as we desire to make Xelajú known internationally.”

The coach acknowledges challenges with player fitness but believes the team can bounce back against Real Estelí. “This is a key game for our aspirations,” he said. “It will be tough, but we understand its importance for advancing in the tournament.”

Striker Pedro Báez also shared his optimism before the match, highlighting the support from fans. “We are ready for this important game against one of the best teams in Central America,” he stated. Báez praised the team’s efforts and hopes to bring joy to the fans through their performance today. “We are concentrated on the Copa Centroamericana, and we want to repay their support with a great performance and a win,” he concluded.