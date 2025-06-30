Tech
Xiaomi 16 Ultra Rumored to Feature New SmartSens Camera Sensor
New Delhi, India – The Xiaomi 16 Ultra, the anticipated successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, is rumored to feature a new camera sensor as it approaches its expected launch in early 2026. This latest development follows the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s release in India back in March 2025, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and equipped with a Leica-branded camera.
Tipster Kartikey Singh announced on X that the upcoming flagship phone may integrate SmartSens components, specifically the SC5A0CS camera sensor, which is a 1-inch primary lens. This potential change marks a shift in Xiaomi’s camera strategy, moving away from the Sony LYT-900 sensor currently used in its flagship models.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comprises a Leica-backed quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor, along with additional 50-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, plus a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. As such, the introduction of the SmartSens sensor could enhance the camera capabilities of the Xiaomi 16 Ultra.
The Xiaomi 16 Ultra is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, promising improvements in performance and efficiency. Xiaomi fans are eager to see how the new camera sensor and chipset will affect the flagship model.
As consumers await more official information, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, available in India, boasts impressive specifications, including a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display and a robust 5,410mAh battery with rapid charging options. The phone has set a high standard within its segment, which raises expectations for the Xiaomi 16 Ultra’s performance and features.
The smartphone market is thus poised for further innovation with these upcoming releases, keeping tech enthusiasts abuzz as they anticipate Xiaomi’s next steps.
