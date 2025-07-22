Xinyu Wang Faces Harriet Dart in Livesport Prague Open Match

Prague, Czech Republic – Xinyu Wang, currently ranked No. 40, will compete against Harriet Dart, ranked No. 195, in the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on Monday, July 21. This match is highly anticipated, with Wang favored to win, holding odds of -375, compared to Dart’s +270.

According to the implied probability from the moneyline, Wang has a strong 78.9% chance to secure a victory. The updated odds were released on Sunday at 10:36 AM ET. Sports betting enthusiasts are closely following this match, as both players aim to advance further in the tournament.

Wang’s recent performance has solidified her position as a top competitor, leading experts to believe in her odds for success. “Xinyu has been in great form lately, and her ranking shows her potential,” said a tennis analyst familiar with both players.

Harriet Dart, while ranked lower, puts in a strong challenge. Her recent matches indicate she might surprise her opponents. As the competition tightens, the stakes grow higher for both athletes.

All events leading up to the match have brought excitement among fans and bettors alike, emphasizing the unpredictability of sports betting. Oddsmakers are constantly updating their figures as match day approaches. Those planning to wager should be mindful of the risks involved, including the fluctuating nature of betting odds.

Fans and bettors can check the latest odds and updates prior to the match, ensuring they have the most current information. As always, responsible gambling is encouraged.