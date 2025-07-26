Xolos and Bravos Clash in Crucial Border Derby

Tijuana, Mexico — The Liga MX Apertura 2025 continues this Friday, July 25, with an exciting showdown as Xolos de Tijuana face FC Juárez at the Estadio Caliente. Both teams are eager for victory following recent losses and will aim to climb the league rankings.

Xolos, coached by Sebastián Abreu, are currently sitting 11th in the standings with 3 points after suffering a 3-1 defeat to América. Meanwhile, FC Juárez, under Martín Varini‘s leadership, is ranked 14th with only 1 point after a narrow 1-0 loss against Tigres UANL. Juárez has not secured a win yet this season, intensifying their urgency for points.

<pThe match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM Central Time. The local fans are hopeful for a strong performance from their team, aiming to leverage their home advantage.

“Tomorrow we’re going for the three points, Jauría!” tweeted the Xolos, rallying their supporters ahead of the match.

Both teams have confirmed their starting lineups: Xolos will feature players like Adonis Preciado and Ramiro Árciga, while Juárez counters with Sebastián Jurado and Moisés Mosquera. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as fans from both sides gather for this border derby.

Betting odds currently favor Tijuana, according to Caliente.mx, but fluctuations are expected as the match unfolds. Fans can watch the action live on streaming platforms Caliente TV and Tubi.

With both teams desperate for a win, the stakes are high in this heated rivalry. “The Mictlán is ready for a duel between borders!” the Xolos posted, encapsulating the spirit of the anticipated clash.