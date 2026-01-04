Xolos to Face Águilas in Clausura 2026 Opener

Tijuana, Mexico – Xolos de Tijuana will host Club América, commonly known as the Águilas, in the opening match of the Clausura 2026 season. The game is set to take place at Estadio Caliente.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled for January 4, 2026, and promises to deliver excitement as both teams look to start the season on the right foot. Club América finished last season strong, and Xolos will aim to capitalize on their home advantage.

Fans from both sides are eager to witness the action. Xolos’ coach has emphasized the importance of starting the season with a win, stating, “Every point matters, especially at home. We are prepared to give our best.”

The Águilas, known for their strong offensive play, will rely on their key players to secure a victory. As kickoff approaches, both teams are in their final preparations for the match.

In related news, the same day, FC Barcelona defeated Espanyol 2-0 in a tight La Liga match at the RCDE Stadium, showcasing the competitive spirit in soccer leagues across different regions.

The rivalry between Xolos and the Águilas is expected to draw a large crowd, and both teams are looking to make a strong statement at the beginning of the new season.