XPO Exceeds Revenue Estimates Amid Downgraded EPS Outlook

Greenwich, Conn. — Freight delivery company XPO Logistics reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter of 2025, despite a flat year-over-year performance. The firm generated $2.08 billion in revenue, slightly surpassing Wall Street estimates by 1.6%.

Analysts had forecast earnings of $431,395,765, but expectations for earnings per share (EPS) were adjusted down by 27% from $1.37. This downgrade suggests potential challenges for the company, especially with an earnings announcement scheduled for July 31.

Despite the downward revisions, XPO holds a “Strong” consensus rating from 17 analysts, signaling confidence in its long-term growth prospects. Investors are eagerly anticipating the earnings call to see how the company plans to tackle these concerns.

In the first quarter of 2025, XPO achieved a revenue of $1.95 billion, coupled with a net income of $69 million. The EPS reached $0.59, exceeding analyst forecasts and showcasing the company’s operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, analysts project a modest revenue growth of 2.3% over the next 12 months. While this growth is in line with the company’s recent trends, it raises concerns about the effectiveness of XPO’s new products and services.

XPO’s operating margin for the current quarter stood at 9.5%, consistent with the same quarter last year. Over the last five years, the operating margin improved by 3.4 percentage points, indicating a stable cost structure amid industry challenges.

Despite facing headwinds, XPO’s adjusted EPS for Q2 was reported at $1.05, slightly down from $1.12 during the same period last year but exceeding estimates by 6.2%. Analysts predict the company’s full-year EPS to grow by 10.2% to reach about $3.69.

XPO’s performance in the second quarter provides a glimpse of its resilience amidst market fluctuations as investors await further details from the upcoming earnings call.