XPO Logistics Returns as Official Transport Partner for Tour de France 2025

PARIS, France – XPO Logistics is set to be the Official Transport Partner for the renowned cycling event, the Tour de France, from July 5 to July 27, 2025. The company will manage logistics for the race, which spans 3,340 kilometers across 34 départements and 11 regions, including Lille and the Champs-Élysées.

With a team of 56 drivers, XPO Logistics is responsible for providing essential infrastructure. Their tasks include installing start village modules, podiums, arches, barriers, technical equipment, and sports points quickly and accurately, no matter the terrain or weather conditions.

XPO Logistics will also support the Tour de France Femmes with Zwift from July 26 to August 3, 2025, continuing its role as the event’s official carrier since it started in 2022. A special focus will be on sustainability; the company plans to implement its LESS HVO solution, which uses HVO biofuel, significantly reducing CO₂ emissions by up to 90%. Last year, this solution successfully cut emissions by 223,370 kg.

Preparations for the events kick off in October, involving careful selection of drivers and on-board safety equipment. Each race day requires precise organization, with setting up start villages and finish lines in four to five hours and dismantling them on a tight schedule.

XPO Logistics emphasized that their drivers are “true masters of the road,” adept at navigating even the most challenging conditions. Their national network of agencies supports urgent requests, even in rough terrains.

In addition to the Tour de France events, XPO Logistics is also the official carrier for twelve other high-profile cycling events organized by A.S.O., including Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Thomas Cariou, CSR director of Amaury Sport Organisation, highlighted the Tour de France as a model for environmental progress in sports. He noted, “With partners such as XPO Logistics, who share our ambition to reduce the race’s carbon footprint, we are taking new steps every year towards a more responsible Tour.”

Luis Gómez, president of XPO Logistics for Europe, expressed pride in the continued partnership, which extends to 2030, stating, “We remain fully dedicated to bringing the same level of passion, precision, and care to both the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.”

Bruno Kloeckner, XPO Logistics managing director for France, added, “For more than 45 years, we have shared with the Tour de France teams the same commitment to excellence and innovation.”