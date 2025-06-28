xQc and FaZe Lacy Clash in Twitch Feud Over Relationships

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — A fiery feud erupted on Twitch between popular streamers xQc and FaZe Lacy on June 25, 2025, igniting discussions about relationships and loyalty. The drama kicked off when xQc publicly criticized Lacy’s decision to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend Darla, pointing out past cheating allegations.

During his stream, xQc labeled Lacy a “loser” for getting back together with Darla, who he claimed had previously cheated on Lacy multiple times. The tumultuous history between Lacy and Darla includes a breakup in 2024, which Lacy characterized as “evil” after cheating rumors surfaced.

In response, Lacy defended his relationship, stating he had publicly reignited his romance with Darla weeks before the clash. Despite his insistence that she would not be part of his content, xQc’s comments stirred controversy given the couple’s tumultuous past.

Lacy hit back by referencing xQc’s ongoing legal battles with his ex-girlfriend, Adept. These legal issues include lawsuits filed by Adept demanding millions in compensation, some of which remain unresolved. The drama highlighted the tension between the two as they navigated their respective controversies.

In a heated part of his stream, xQc warned Lacy about the potential financial repercussions of their feud, hinting at his costly legal experiences. “Keep playing around, and you might end up $35,000 in debt,” he said, suggesting that he knew the consequences all too well.

While xQc claimed the feud was meant to be light-hearted, he also expressed disbelief over Lacy’s decision to reunite with Darla. This ongoing spat has captured the attention of fans who eagerly watch the developments unfold.

The xQc versus FaZe Lacy saga showcases the messy and personal nature of Twitch drama, keeping audiences engaged as both streamers navigate their public personas and personal lives.