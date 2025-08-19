XRP ETF Applications Surge Despite SEC Regulatory Delays

Washington, D.C. – The push for a U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) faces new challenges as regulatory uncertainty persists. Prominent asset managers like Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, and Bitwise have submitted applications, reflecting a growing institutional belief in XRP’s potential as a mainstream investment.

The SEC‘s approval remains uncertain due to internal dissent, particularly from Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, who has opposed all crypto-related ETFs in 2025. Crenshaw’s concerns focus on investor protection and market integrity, leading to delays even after the resolution of the SEC’s legal battle with Ripple Labs.

Market watchers are optimistic, with prediction markets suggesting an 81% probability of approval this year. Analysts believe that with the positive resolution of the Ripple lawsuit and established precedents from other approved ETFs, XRP could be positioned for a significant launch by the end of 2025.

Investor enthusiasm is evident, as futures-based XRP ETFs reported inflows exceeding $500 million in just one month. This indicates a strong appetite for regulated spot products. Market analysts draw parallels to the successful trajectories of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs as evidence that XRP could follow suit once regulatory hurdles are cleared.

Meanwhile, global markets are ahead of the U.S., with established XRP investment options available in Europe and Canada. These include the 21Shares XRP ETP in Europe and Evolve XRP ETFs in Canada, showcasing investor interest and operational viability.

Notably, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has expressed no plans to launch an XRP ETF, emphasizing the lingering regulatory uncertainties surrounding assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Despite the ongoing challenges, analysts maintain a hopeful outlook. 2025 may be a turning point, positioning XRP for substantial institutional and retail investment once the ETF is finally approved.