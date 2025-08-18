XRP Faces Uncertain Future with 63.7% Chance to Reach $4

New York, NY — XRP is at a critical point as traders analyze whether the cryptocurrency will rebound toward $4 or fall back to $2. According to prediction market data from Myriad, traders estimate a 63.7% chance of reaching $4, while the risk of dropping to $2 is pegged at 36.3%.

The cryptocurrency recently dropped 6.4% to the key $3.00 level, viewed by many as a pivotal point that could define its next major movement. With a market capitalization of $181 billion, XRP ranks third among cryptocurrencies.

Current technical indicators present a mixed picture for XRP. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 48, just below the neutral 50 mark, putting XRP in a “decision zone,” where its next direction is crucial. Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) sits at 28, suggesting a strong trend is present.

Additionally, the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) is above the 200-day EMA, a setup often associated with continued buying at higher prices. However, amidst this bullish sentiment, whale inflows have surged, with large holders selling nearly $6 billion worth of XRP since mid-July. This activity often signals potential price corrections.

Regulatory concerns linger despite the conclusion of the SEC–Ripple case. There is an 88% chance of an ETF approval by December, which adds to market volatility. Analysts are cautious, noting the duality of the situation: while favorable trends could push XRP to $4, a breakdown below $2.80 would invalidate the optimistic outlook.

As the market continues to evolve, external factors and regulatory developments will significantly influence XRP’s trajectory in the coming months.