Business
XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
NEW YORK, NY — The price of XRP, a popular cryptocurrency, has declined by over 45% in the past, raising concerns among investors as it flashes similar signals this July.
On June 28, XRP’s daily Stochastic Relative Strength Index (RSI) entered the overbought zone above 80 and has stayed there ever since. This technical indicator measures momentum and shows that XRP’s price has historically reversed sharply when these levels begin to neutralize. In 2025, XRP has averaged price drops of over 25% during its unwinding from this state.
The current market conditions suggest that XRP is poised for a correction in the upcoming days or weeks. Analysts indicate that past declines have varied between 12-45%, with many predicting further downturns unless a significant breakout occurs. Currently, XRP’s price sits at approximately $1.14, which reflects a possible 50% decrease from current levels if downward trends continue.
Xanrox, a cryptocurrency analyst, forecasts a more severe decline, citing a multi-year ascending triangle that has influenced XRP’s price movements since 2017. He pointed out the formation of a large Fair Value Gap (FVG) that typically leads to aggressive filling after steep price reductions.
In his projections, following XRP’s recent increase to $3.40, he suggests a decline could target the triangle’s lower trendline at around $0.60, which would represent a drastic 70% drop from present prices.
Conversely, not all experts share this bearish outlook. Analyst Mikybull Crypto places a target of $3.70 for XRP by September, while XForceGlobal has suggested optimistic targets near $3.20. Despite differing opinions, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research, as all trading carries inherent risks.
