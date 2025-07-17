XRP Sees Price Surge Amid Market Uncertainty and Legislative Developments

NEW YORK, NY — The price of XRP rose by 6.3% on Wednesday, bringing it to $3.15, according to market data. Analysts point to multiple factors influencing the surge, including recent political events and legislative movements in the cryptocurrency sector.

This morning, reports emerged that President Donald Trump was considering firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Although Trump later denied this report, initial market reactions saw declines. Some investors believe that such uncertainty could push them towards cryptocurrencies like XRP, which operate outside traditional financial institutions.

In addition to the political climate, the House of Representatives has begun reconsidering several crypto bills after they failed to advance earlier. These proposals aim to establish regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and digital assets, potentially providing much-needed clarity for investors and institutions.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also announced the California Breakthrough Project, which includes Ripple‘s executive chairman Chris Larsen among its tech leaders. The involvement of Ripple signals increased cooperation between the state and the cryptocurrency industry.

If the House passes the pending legislation, it could further benefit the entire crypto sector, including XRP, known for its capability to process many transactions per second.

Investors remain cautiously optimistic as they gauge these developments. Ripple maintains ongoing efforts with mainstream financial institutions. However, market analysts warn that despite the recent gains, XRP remains speculative and investors should manage their positions accordingly.

As of July 17, 2025, XRP’s price volatility continues to rise, underscoring the complex dynamics at play within the cryptocurrency market.