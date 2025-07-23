XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — XRP, a popular cryptocurrency, saw a significant increase in value during Thursday’s trading, rising 8.8% over the previous 24 hours, as discussions around new cryptocurrency legislation took center stage in the U.S. House of Representatives. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, XRP was trading at $3.17, despite earlier losing 10.45%. The digital currency’s market capitalization now stands at approximately $187 billion.

The gains come alongside the broader positive trend in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin and Ethereum up 0.4% and 2.7%, respectively. XRP has experienced a remarkable 46% increase over the last three months, propelled by the U.S. House’s initiative called ‘Crypto Week,’ which aims to clarify regulations for digital assets.

This week, the House voted to advance three new bills aimed at establishing regulations within the cryptocurrency space. Investors are optimistic that clearer guidelines may encourage more widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. The buzz around Bitcoin, which has hit new valuation highs, is also contributing to XRP’s current bullish momentum.

Market analysts believe that positive macroeconomic signals could contribute to a continued uptick in cryptocurrency values, with many betting on potential cuts to interest rates from the Federal Reserve later this month. These speculations about interest rate reductions have bolstered bullish sentiment across speculative investments like cryptocurrencies.

Despite the upbeat market, ongoing legal battles loom large for the cryptocurrency industry. The legal dispute between Ripple, the company behind XRP, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drawn attention as questions about regulatory frameworks persist. Ripple maintains that XRP is a currency, not a security, challenging the SEC’s position.

Legal experts suggest that the delay in reaching a settlement in the case may stem from intricate procedural matters rather than any hidden negotiations. Securities attorney Marc Fagel indicated that the SEC’s internal processes are likely causing the delays rather than intentional stalling. He mentioned that the XRP community remains eager for resolution, but the wait could extend for several more weeks.

This litigation, ongoing since December 2020, is seen as potentially precedent-setting for cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. As interested observers closely monitor the developments, the outcome of the Ripple lawsuit may significantly impact the future of the digital currency market.