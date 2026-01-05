XRP Traders Brace for $1 Billion Escrow Unlock in January

Atlanta, GA — XRP traders are preparing for an important event on January 1, 2026. Ripple will unlock 1 billion XRP from escrow, a move worth approximately $1.9 billion at the current price of $1.88.

This scheduled release is the first of its kind in the new year and has drawn significant attention from traders and analysts. However, historical patterns suggest that the immediate market impact may be less dramatic than expected. Ripple’s monthly unlocks are part of a well-established supply strategy designed to provide transparency regarding XRP’s supply.

Since its inception in 2017, Ripple has maintained a methodical approach to token releases. Typically, 60% to 80% of unlocked XRP gets relocked back into escrow. For example, in December 2025, around 70% of the released XRP was returned to escrow, leaving only around 300–400 million XRP potentially liquid on the market.

Despite this methodology, XRP is currently facing significant market pressure, with some predicting a possible price drop of 41%. Yet, ongoing investment in XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has painted a more optimistic picture. Data from SoSoValue indicates that XRP ETFs experienced over 30 consecutive days of inflows, including $15.55 million on December 30, raising total assets held to $1.27 billion.

“XRP held on exchanges has dropped from approximately 4 billion to under 1.5 billion in just 12 months. This is how real supply shocks start,” noted one analyst. The combination of escrow releases and increasing ETF accumulation suggests a tightening liquid supply.

The January unlock will also coincide with the upcoming CLARITY Act, which sets regulations for how banks and financial institutions can engage with digital assets like XRP. This regulatory clarity could influence Ripple’s decisions on how much XRP to relock following the January release.

Growth in institutional adoption of cryptocurrency has shifted the overall narrative surrounding XRP. Ripple’s evolution from a company focused solely on payments to one that encompasses various financial services indicates a broader acceptance of XRP as a utility asset.

Traders will need to monitor how much XRP enters circulation after the unlock and how institutional players respond to this movement. With the market primed for potential volatility in January, all eyes will be on XRP as it navigates these upcoming changes.