Yacht Club Games Announces Mina The Hollower Release Date

REDMOND, Wash. — Yacht Club Games has officially announced the release date for its much-anticipated action-adventure game, Mina The Hollower. The game will launch on October 31, 2025, for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, coinciding with Halloween. The release date was revealed during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase 2025.

In addition to the announcement, a demo for the game will be available for players to explore on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 starting today. Mina The Hollower, which was first unveiled in early 2022, features a nostalgic Game Boy Color-style aesthetic combined with gameplay reminiscent of classic titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Castlevania.

Fans have eagerly awaited this release, especially after the game’s initial launch date was set for 2023. At a previous PAX East event, early impressions highlighted the fast-paced, responsive controls and a unique “burrow and dash” mechanic. The soundtrack has been described as hauntingly good, raising expectations for the final product.

Moreover, Yacht Club Games has made it clear that this new title could channel the same magic that made Shovel Knight a hit, but in a darker, grittier setting. With only a few months left until the full release, excitement continues to build among the gaming community.

Mina The Hollower will also be available on additional platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, making it accessible to a wide audience.

The announcement comes amidst other news from the Indie World Showcase, including new titles and updates on upcoming games. For now, fans can download the Mina The Hollower demo and dive into its eerie world before the official launch.