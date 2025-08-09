Yadier Molina Returns to Cardinals Dugout as Coach

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina returned to the dugout this weekend for the first time since his 19-year playing career ended in 2022. The 43-year-old former catcher appeared in uniform as a coach during a game on Friday night and will do the same on Saturday evening at Busch Stadium.

“I think it will be a good time,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s 48 hours, but even the short period, I mean, we just spent a little bit of time together, but even that in itself was just fun, and for the other guys too.”

Molina eagerly accepted Marmol’s invitation to join the coaching staff. “It was great news when Oli invited me,” Molina said. “I was like, why not go over there, watch some baseball and try to help the team get better? We’ve got some young guys that really need some experience I can bring and show them. I’m happy to help.”

The catcher rejoined the organization as a special assistant to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak on December 6, 2023, but had not been at Busch Stadium since attending his longtime teammate Adam Wainwright‘s retirement ceremony at the end of the 2023 season.

Molina is set to manage Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but he mentioned that he will wait at least a year after that before considering a full-time position as a major league coach. “That’s the plan,” Molina said. “I’m finished with my son. He’s a senior right now. After he finishes school, that’s probably when I start coaching in the major leagues.”

With a potential coaching career ahead, the 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner remains focused on his current role. He plans to spend part of his 48-hour stay in St. Louis working with the team’s catchers. “When I signed with the Cardinals, I always wanted to meet him,” said catcher insert name. “He’s my favorite player since I was young, but now that I have him here, it’s like, oh my God. It’s like a dream come true. Having him here, I talked to him a little bit and the way he talks, the way he expresses is really nice.”

The Cardinals have gone 212-228 without qualifying for postseason play since Molina retired, but he believes the future looks bright. “You’ve got to go game by game,” Molina said. “We are in a position we don’t like right now. Obviously, we have to play better baseball, but I think we’re there. We’ve got the talent. I’m a fan of this team. I feel that we play the small game really good. We’re running the bases really good. The pitchers need to be more stable, but anything can happen. It happened before. We’re eight games back. That’s nothing.”