Yahoo Sports Network Launches with Over 60 Hours of Programming Weekly

NEW YORK, NY — Yahoo Sports and C15 Studio have officially launched Yahoo Sports Network, a free ad-supported streaming TV channel boasting over 60 hours of original programming each week. The network debuted on August 26, 2025, across leading FAST services and at yahoosports.tv.

The channel offers content covering various sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and combat sports. Live shows like The Ariel Helwani Show, Yahoo Sports Daily, and Yahoo Fantasy Forecast anchor the programming, along with recorded episodes of fan favorites such as The Kevin O’Connor Show and Football 301.

Ryan Spoon, President of Yahoo Media Group, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “Our video business is growing rapidly — across the number of shows we produce, the hours of content we deliver, and most importantly, the viewership by fans.” He noted that more than half of Yahoo’s shows have launched in the past 18 months, highlighting a significant ramp-up in original programming.

The Yahoo Sports Network is already available on platforms like LG Channels and Sling Freestream and will expand to services like Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, Plex, Prime Video, and The Roku Channel in the coming weeks. This rollout aims to tap into the growing demand for free streaming content.

“We’ve seen significant increases in cost for premium CTV inventory over the past year,” said Seth Hargrave, CEO of Media Two Interactive. The rapid growth in FAST channels reflects consumers’ shifting preferences as traditional subscriptions increase in price.

Yahoo Sports Network also serves as an extension of Yahoo Sports’ editorial model, focusing on commentary and analysis instead of live game broadcasts. Spoon emphasized, “Our strategy is to be the content, education, and analysis around the game.”

The channel uniquely places Yahoo Sports in a competitive space, allowing it to integrate advertising more effectively while offering fans a one-stop shop for sports video programming.