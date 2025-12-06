Sports
Yale Makes Stunning 28-Point Comeback Against Youngstown State
Nashville, Tennessee – Yale‘s football team pulled off a spectacular 28-point comeback against Youngstown State in a thrilling FCS playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. The dramatic turnaround led Yale to a memorable victory in the first round of the playoffs.
The game started on a rough note for Yale, as Youngstown State jumped to a 28-point lead in the first half. However, the Bulldogs refused to back down. Quarterback John Smith led the charge, throwing three touchdown passes in the second half to flip the script.
“We just kept believing in ourselves,” Smith said after the game. “I told my teammates that we had 30 more minutes to play, and anything could happen.”
Yale’s defense also rallied, stopping Youngstown State’s offense in crucial moments of the game. The Bulldogs secured the win with a final play that culminated in a game-winning touchdown pass with less than a minute left on the clock.
Head Coach Mike Green praised his team for its resilience. “This shows the heart and determination of this team,” Green said. “We never gave up, and it paid off in the end.”
The FCS playoffs continue, with the next round starting on December 6. Yale’s outstanding comeback victory will go down in playoff history as one of the most remarkable moments of the season.
