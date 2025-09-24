Yamaha Motor Streamlines Data Management with Informatica’s AI Solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is enhancing its data management systems globally by implementing Informatica’s AI-powered Master Data Management (MDM) solution. This change aims to unify data across different regions and departments for improved decision-making and operations. The initiative was announced on September 24, 2025.

Yamaha Motor faced numerous challenges, including managing extensive and complex datasets scattered across its global divisions. Additionally, siloed systems in manufacturing and operations hindered efficiency. Toyoto Ono, Chief General Manager at Yamaha Motor’s IT Centre, stated, “With the implementation of Informatica’s MDM, we are creating an interface platform that seamlessly connects each region’s ERP systems, enhancing decision-making, forecasting, and reporting processes.”

The Informatica solution, powered by the CLAIRE AI engine, aims to provide a comprehensive view of data across the organization. Taito Kozawa, Vice President of Informatica Japan, added, “We are pleased to partner with Yamaha Motor as they modernize their data management infrastructure and strengthen data-driven decision-making.”

One of the key issues Yamaha faced was data inconsistency due to differing standards and contents in its global ERP systems. This led to difficulties in sharing the same master data across various business units. The new implementation seeks to overcome these challenges by streamlining and automating data management.

This effort by Yamaha is part of a broader digital transformation strategy aimed at creating a more agile and productive organization, capable of delivering trusted insights and enhancing overall operational efficiency.