Yamamoto Set for Matchup Against Struggling White Sox at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound again on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium. This comes after a weather delay interrupted what could have been his best start of the season last week at Coors Field.

Yamamoto has had a rollercoaster June, ending May with a 6-3 record. Despite a strong start, he faced inconsistencies and a lack of run support, resulting in four consecutive losses, including a game where he pitched six scoreless innings.

His recent win in Colorado marked his first victory in a month. As of now, Yamamoto has thrown 89⅔ innings this season, just shy of the total he reached last year. This figures include the 112⅔ innings he pitched during his previous season, accounting for four innings thrown in Triple-A on a rehab start.

With Clayton Kershaw nearing 3,000 strikeouts, fans will have a chance to see the Dodgers’ current ace in action on Tuesday. The White Sox, while not as struggling as the Rockies, have seen difficulties on the road, holding a 9-32 record away from Chicago.

However, the White Sox have a bright spot in 25-year-old rookie Shane Smith, who has excelled in his first MLB season. Smith boasts a 3.32 ERA over 15 starts, the best among all White Sox pitchers who have started at least 10 times. Though he is coming off two rough outings, yielding 10 runs combined against the Rockies and another team, he will look to bounce back against a Dodgers offense that has shown inconsistencies, scoring only 18 runs in the last four games of their current road trip.