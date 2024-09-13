Yanga Ready for CAF Champions League Clash Against Commercial Bank of Ethiopia

Young Africans (Yanga), the reigning champions of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League, have arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. They are gearing up for a crucial CAF Champions League match against the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE). The first leg of this encounter is slated to take place tomorrow, September 14, 2024, at the Abebe Bikila Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3pm East Africa time. Yanga has been preparing diligently for this encounter and aims to secure a positive result away from home, despite the challenges posed by their opponents. A return leg is planned for next week’s showdown at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga’s Manager, Walter Harrison, has confirmed that all players, except Farid Mussa, who is recovering from hamstring surgery, have rejoined the squad. This includes players who were involved in AFCON qualifiers and have recently returned from international duty, ensuring a strong lineup for the upcoming match.

The team is buoyed by their significant 10-0 aggregate victory over Vital’O FC in the previous round of the tournament. Coach Miguel Gamondi and his team are eager to carry their domestic dominance onto the continental stage.

Among the key international players in the Yanga squad are Khalid Aucho from Uganda, Prince Dube from Zimbabwe, Clatous Chama and Kennedy Musonda from Zambia, Aziz Ki from Burkina Faso, Djigui Diarra from Mali, and Duke Abuya from Kenya. Additionally, seven Yanga players have been selected for Tanzania’s national team.

Despite the absence of 14 players during the international break, Yanga has managed to maintain their momentum through training and a friendly match against Kiluvya FC, which they won 3-0. The team is determined and optimistic about their performance in the CAF Champions League.