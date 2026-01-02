Yanic Konan Niederhauser Shines in Clippers’ Victory

Los Angeles, CA – Yanic Konan Niederhauser delivered a standout performance for the Los Angeles Clippers on December 28, 2025, scoring 16 points in a decisive 131-90 victory against the Sacramento Kings. The rookie center’s success earned him praise from head coach Tyronn Lue.

Niederhauser, the 30th overall pick in the recent draft, showcased his versatility by adding six rebounds, two assists, and one blocked shot. He made 6 of 8 shots from the field in just 25 minutes of play off the bench. His contributions were critical as the Clippers secured their fifth consecutive win.

<p“These are the kind of performances we expect as he continues to develop,” Lue said. “His energy and ability to sprint and get behind the defense were impressive.”

Niederhauser scored 11 of his points in the second half, helping to extend the Clippers’ lead to as much as 43 points. This marked the first time he finished in double figures in his young NBA career.

Despite a slow start to the season, averaging only 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over 16 games, this breakout performance comes as Niederhauser has started to find his rhythm. He previously played in the G League for the San Diego team, where he averaged 14.5 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game.

As injuries have impacted the team’s frontcourt, including Ivica Zubac, Niederhauser’s minutes have increased. Lue noted that even with established players ahead of him, Niederhauser’s potential is becoming evident as he gains more experience.

<p“His work ethic is paying off,” Lue added. “He has the ability to step in and make a difference, and with continued playtime, he will only improve.”