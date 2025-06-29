Yankees Activate Marcus Stroman Ahead of Key Start Against Athletics

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Yankees have activated pitcher Marcus Stroman from the injured list, with plans for him to start against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the activation on June 29, following Stroman’s recovery from a left knee injury that sidelined him since mid-April.

Stroman, 34, has faced challenges this season, recording an 11.57 ERA during his first three starts before going on the injured list. He struggled in his rehab assignments, posting a 6.97 ERA in three appearances with Double-A Somerset.

The Yankees had originally intended to use Allan Winans as a spot starter on Sunday, but after a 3-0 victory against the Athletics, Boone confirmed Stroman would take the mound instead.

“We wanted to see him today, make sure he’s in a good spot with his bullpen,” Boone said of Stroman’s readiness. The decision comes as the Yankees deal with a series of injuries among their pitching staff.

Stroman signed with New York last offseason for $37 million over two years, including a vesting option for a third year. He previously had successful stints with the Mets and Cubs but faced a mixed performance last season with a 4.31 ERA.

With other pitchers like Luis Gil and Yoendrys Gomez also projecting a return from injury, Stroman’s performance will be critical in solidifying his position in the rotation. The trade deadline approaches in just over a month, putting added pressure on Stroman to perform well and keep his role.

Winans, who made a brief debut, is expected to return to Triple-A after his outing. This season, he maintained a strong record at Triple-A, achieving a 0.90 ERA over 50 innings.

The Yankees will likely rely on Stroman to prove his value as they continue to navigate through their pitching challenges.