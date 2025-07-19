Yankees Add Rico Garcia to Roster as Eovaldi Receives Bonus

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees made a roster adjustment on Thursday by sending a rookie pitcher to Triple-A to make way for right-hander Rico Garcia. The Yankees announced the addition of Garcia, who was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets earlier in the week.

Garcia’s arrival comes at a crucial time as the Yankees prepare for the stretch run. They are looking to strengthen their bullpen after a series of inconsistent performances. Garcia, who has spent time in both the Major Leagues and the minors, hopes to prove his value to the team.

In a different corner of Major League Baseball, Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi is receiving a $100,000 bonus despite missing the All-Star Game this year. Eovaldi has been outstanding this season, with a 1.58 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 91 innings, helping to lead the Rangers’ pitching staff.

Even though he faced an injury that caused him to be sidelined for much of June, the Rangers honored his contract, reflecting their confidence in him. Eovaldi returned to the Rangers this offseason on a three-year, $75 million deal after spending four years with the Boston Red Sox.

Eovaldi was an All-Star in 2021 and has a long history in MLB, having made his debut in 2011 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Throughout his career, he has been traded multiple times, showcasing his skills across various teams including the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are also gearing up for their first game back after the All-Star break. They have opted for reliever Ian Hamilton to serve as an opener on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves. This unexpected choice reflects the team’s strategy in managing their pitching rotation as they look to secure victories.