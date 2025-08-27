Yankees Aim to Complete Sweep Against Nationals in Crucial Matchup

BRONX, N.Y. — The New York Yankees are looking to finish off a three-game series sweep of the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium this Wednesday afternoon. The Yankees, sitting just half a game behind the Boston Red Sox for the top American League wild card spot, claimed victory in the first two games of the series.

On Monday, New York defeated Washington 10-5, benefiting from a strong performance by their offense. The following day, Giancarlo Stanton delivered a five-RBI game, leading the team to a 5-1 win.

Max Fried, with a 3.14 ERA, will take the mound for the Yankees, coming off a stellar performance in which he pitched six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox. Fried’s strong showing sets the stage for a promising matchup against Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli, who has a 2.82 ERA in his four starts.

“We’ve been hitting well lately, and Fried has shown he can manage tough situations,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “We’re confident in our chances to get the sweep.”

Stanton, who is hitting .313 this season, has been a key player for the Yankees since returning from the injured list. Over the last 14 days, he is batting .391 and has 17 home runs this year. Analysts are closely watching his performance against Cavalli, especially since the Nationals’ bullpen ranks last in the league with a 5.61 ERA.

With both teams in need of a win, the Yankees are favored to cover the run line at -1.5. As gambling odds shift, the Yankees’ recent success has bolstered their popularity among bettors.

